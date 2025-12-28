Solar Power Pioneer: Transforming Manipur’s Energy Landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a notable effort by Shriram Moirangthem in bringing electricity to his remote village in Manipur through solar power. By focusing on this renewable energy source, Moirangthem has lit up hundreds of homes, exemplifying the adage that 'where there's a will, there's a way.'

Highlighting the success during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi explained how Moirangthem focused on utilizing easily accessible solar energy as a solution to Manipur's regular electricity supply challenges. His campaign has led to the widespread installation of solar panels, benefiting numerous households in the region.

Modi also underscored the broader impacts of this initiative, including enhancements to healthcare and local livelihoods, particularly aiding women, fishermen, and artists. The prime minister referenced the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana,' a government program subsidizing solar panel installations, thereby supporting efforts like Moirangthem's, which are pivotal in promoting solar energy use.