Left Menu

Solar Power Pioneer: Transforming Manipur’s Energy Landscape

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Shriram Moirangthem's initiative in solving Manipur's electricity issues using solar power. Moirangthem's efforts not only illuminated homes but also improved health care and local livelihoods. His work aligns with government initiatives promoting solar energy adoption across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:19 IST
Solar Power Pioneer: Transforming Manipur’s Energy Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a notable effort by Shriram Moirangthem in bringing electricity to his remote village in Manipur through solar power. By focusing on this renewable energy source, Moirangthem has lit up hundreds of homes, exemplifying the adage that 'where there's a will, there's a way.'

Highlighting the success during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi explained how Moirangthem focused on utilizing easily accessible solar energy as a solution to Manipur's regular electricity supply challenges. His campaign has led to the widespread installation of solar panels, benefiting numerous households in the region.

Modi also underscored the broader impacts of this initiative, including enhancements to healthcare and local livelihoods, particularly aiding women, fishermen, and artists. The prime minister referenced the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana,' a government program subsidizing solar panel installations, thereby supporting efforts like Moirangthem's, which are pivotal in promoting solar energy use.

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025