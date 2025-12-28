India's Consumer Electronics Surge: Poised for Global Dominance by 2027

The Indian appliances and consumer electronics industry is on track to become the fourth-largest market in the world by FY27, with projected revenues of Rs 3 lakh crore by FY29.

Key drivers of this growth include rising income levels, aspirations in rural areas, and easier access to consumer finance.

Companies are focusing on localization, manufacturing capacity expansion, and AI-driven innovations. Industry leaders emphasize strengthening the domestic component ecosystem while adapting to energy efficiency norms and consumer preferences for enhanced offerings.

