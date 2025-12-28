Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Demolition: IUML Calls for Fair Rehabilitation

On Sunday, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty highlighted the controversial demolition of houses in Bengaluru, noting its impact on all communities and differentiating it from similar events in Uttar Pradesh.

The government plans to offer attractive rehabilitation packages to those affected, as political tensions arise amid a Congress-led Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly criticized the demolition, and IUML refrained from making unnecessary political demands in seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)