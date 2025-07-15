Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal Steps into Hollywood with 'Street Fighter'

Renowned actor Vidyut Jammwal is set for his Hollywood debut with 'Street Fighter', a film adaptation of the popular video game. The movie features a star-studded cast including Andrew Koji and Jason Momoa. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film begins production in Australia and involves producers Legendary and Capcom.

Vidyut Jammwal, the acclaimed action star, is gearing up for his Hollywood debut with 'Street Fighter'. The film adapts the iconic video game franchise and showcases a remarkable ensemble cast, including Andrew Koji and Jason Momoa. Set to begin production in Australia, 'Street Fighter' promises intense action and unparalleled visuals.

The movie further elevates Jammwal's global reputation as he takes on the character of Dalsim, a fire-spitting yogi fighting for his family. Alongside him, a dynamic lineup of actors will embody beloved characters like Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li in this cinematic rendition.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for 'Bad Trip', this adaptation sees Legendary and Capcom co-developing the project. Fans anticipate a thrilling journey into the celebrated gaming universe, as new dimensions are added to the legendary 'Street Fighter' storyline through this big-screen adventure.

