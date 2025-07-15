Infosys Foundation Launches Mega Job Skilling Program by 2030

Infosys Foundation has unveiled the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program, aiming to create half a million jobs in India by 2030. Backed by a significant investment of Rs 200 crore, the initiative seeks to enhance employability through skill development and sustainable career pathways.

The Infosys Springboard platform, a cornerstone of this initiative, will address the need for both learning and skilling, enabling job seekers to secure meaningful employment. This program targets graduates and undergraduates across various industries, offering courses in technologies like artificial intelligence and domains such as digital marketing and finance.

Alongside technical education, the program emphasizes essential workplace competencies, including communication, time management, and interview preparation. Collaborating with nearly 20 partners, Infosys Foundation aims to align skilling efforts with industry demands in an AI-driven era.

(With inputs from agencies.)