Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New 'Superman' muscles to $217 million at global box office

A new "Superman" movie from Warner Bros hauled in an estimated $122 million to lead weekend box office charts in the United States and Canada, a strong domestic debut that kicked off a new era for DC comic book heroes on the big screen. The movie that introduces David Corenswet as the Man of Steel added $95 million in international markets for global ticket sales expected to reach $217 million through Sunday, Warner Bros said.

Bob Geldof and Brian May mark Live Aid's 40th at London musical

Musicians who performed at Live Aid, the transatlantic concert that raised millions for famine relief in Ethiopia, reunited in London on Sunday to mark the event's 40th anniversary, attending a special performance of the musical "Just For One Day". Among the stars gathered at Shaftesbury Theatre were Live Aid organisers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, Queen guitarist Brian May, musician Nik Kershaw and actor Vanessa Williams.

A Minute With: 'How To Train Your Dragon' star and director on making the live action movie

"How To Train Your Dragon" writer and director Dean DeBlois says he feels both relief and pressure embarking on its sequel following the live-action remake's box office success. The fantasy adventure, which has grossed $560 million worldwide since its release in June, came out some 15 years after the DreamWorks animation, which DeBlois co-wrote and co-directed. DeBlois also directed the two subsequent animations.

