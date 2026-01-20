Netflix's Bold Move: A Cash-Only Bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Netflix has proposed an amended all-cash offer of $82.7 billion for Warner Bros Discovery's studio and streaming businesses, gaining unanimous support from Warner Bros' board. The deal will pay Warner Bros shareholders $27.75 per share in cash, offering certainty of value with immediate liquidity following the merger.

The streaming leader had initially offered mixed cash and stock terms, but opted for a fixed cash offer citing investment-grade qualifications to strengthen the deal. Netflix's shares experienced a 15% decline post-announcement, settling below the original bid's floor price. Meanwhile, Warner Bros' board revealed its valuations for the Discovery Global spin-off, maintaining Netflix's proposal as superior to Paramount's rival bid due to retained investor stakes.

Warner Bros dismissed Paramount's $30-per-share cash offer, highlighting associated risks and uncertainties while comparing the resultant debt levels. Netflix promises less leverage and a robust credit rating. Though Paramount sought to expedite disclosures about Warner Bros' cable business, a judge dismissed their request, reinforcing Netflix's advantage in this merger battle.

