IGNOU and Sudarsan Pattnaik Pioneer Online Sand Art Courses

IGNOU, in collaboration with renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, has launched two first-ever online sand art courses via SWAYAM. Aimed at promoting Indian art globally, these free courses cater to a diverse audience, integrating traditional Indian art into digital education. Enrollments are now open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking educational initiative, IGNOU has joined forces with acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to introduce two online sand art courses. Offered through the government's SWAYAM platform, these courses aim to globalize Indian art and encourage creativity through structured digital learning.

The free courses, titled 'Introduction to Sand Art' and 'Principles and Formats of Sand Art', have been crafted by Pattnaik himself, targeting learners of all ages and backgrounds. This endeavor marks the first structured educational effort in sand art, aligning with the vision of NEP 2020 to merge Indian knowledge systems into mainstream education, said IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal at the launch event held at the university's headquarters.

Pattnaik expressed his aspirations to elevate sand art as a symbol of Indian creativity worldwide, insisting that this collaboration empowers thousands to learn the art remotely. The courses feature video lectures, hands-on assignments, and offer certification. Interested learners can enroll now at onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in, as IGNOU moves forward with its mission to democratize education and spotlight Indian art on an international scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

