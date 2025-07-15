IGNOU and Sudarsan Pattnaik Pioneer Online Sand Art Courses

In a groundbreaking educational initiative, IGNOU has joined forces with acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to introduce two online sand art courses. Offered through the government's SWAYAM platform, these courses aim to globalize Indian art and encourage creativity through structured digital learning.

The free courses, titled 'Introduction to Sand Art' and 'Principles and Formats of Sand Art', have been crafted by Pattnaik himself, targeting learners of all ages and backgrounds. This endeavor marks the first structured educational effort in sand art, aligning with the vision of NEP 2020 to merge Indian knowledge systems into mainstream education, said IGNOU Vice Chancellor Uma Kanjilal at the launch event held at the university's headquarters.

Pattnaik expressed his aspirations to elevate sand art as a symbol of Indian creativity worldwide, insisting that this collaboration empowers thousands to learn the art remotely. The courses feature video lectures, hands-on assignments, and offer certification. Interested learners can enroll now at onlinecourses.swayam2.ac.in, as IGNOU moves forward with its mission to democratize education and spotlight Indian art on an international scale.

