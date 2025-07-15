Operation Sindoor: Art Honoring the Valor of India's Defenders

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan attended the art exhibition 'Himalaya: The Journey Through a Cascade of Colours' by Chandranath Das on Tuesday, prominently featuring Operation Sindoor.

The exhibition, hosted at Triveni Kala Sangam, highlights the courage of India's armed forces using vibrant paintings. Central to the display is a piece utilizing actual vermilion, symbolizing the military operation.

The exhibition's theme honors the Himalayas' grandeur and the spirit of the armed forces, running until July 22, featuring artworks in charcoal, acrylic, and oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)