Apple TV+'s 'Severance' Leads Emmy Nominations with 27 Nods

The psychological thriller 'Severance' on Apple TV+ secured a leading 27 nominations for the Emmy Awards. Competing for best drama, 'Severance' joins 'Andor' and 'The White Lotus'. Winners will be revealed at a red-carpet ceremony on September 14, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:54 IST
In a significant achievement, the psychological thriller "Severance" on Apple TV+ scored the most Emmy nominations with a total of 27. These nods place "Severance" in the competitive race for the best drama category, alongside other notable shows like "Andor" and "The White Lotus."

The television industry's top honors, the Emmy winners, will be unveiled during a high-profile, live broadcast on CBS. Scheduled for September 14, the ceremony promises to be a star-studded event, with comedian Nate Bargatze as the host for the evening.

Around 26,000 members of the Television Academy, comprising performers, directors, and producers, will choose the winners. Updated nominee lists reflect a diverse range of genres and storytelling, highlighting the breadth and depth of television production today.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

