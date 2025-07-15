Apple TV+'s 'Severance' Leads Emmy Nominations with 27 Nods

In a significant achievement, the psychological thriller "Severance" on Apple TV+ scored the most Emmy nominations with a total of 27. These nods place "Severance" in the competitive race for the best drama category, alongside other notable shows like "Andor" and "The White Lotus."

The television industry's top honors, the Emmy winners, will be unveiled during a high-profile, live broadcast on CBS. Scheduled for September 14, the ceremony promises to be a star-studded event, with comedian Nate Bargatze as the host for the evening.

Around 26,000 members of the Television Academy, comprising performers, directors, and producers, will choose the winners. Updated nominee lists reflect a diverse range of genres and storytelling, highlighting the breadth and depth of television production today.

