Honoring the 'Lion of Nowshera': Brigadier Usman's Legacy in Rajouri

Brigadier Mohammad Usman, revered as the 'Lion of Nowshera', was honored on his 113th birth anniversary in an event in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The commemoration was a collaborative effort between the Army and the civil administration to remember this war hero's enduring legacy.

Posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, Brigadier Usman's heroics in the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war were reverently recalled, focusing on his ultimate sacrifice defending Nowshera. The day's events included the screening of a documentary portraying his valor and leadership.

Local residents, dignitaries, and Army personnel participated, showcasing the profound respect held for Brigadier Usman. The Deputy Commissioner, Abhishek Sharma, highlighted the Vibrant Village Programme to improve infrastructure and services in border areas, aligning with the spirit of Brigadier Usman's legacy.

