India Urges Bangladesh to Preserve Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Property

India has urged Bangladesh to reconsider demolishing Satyajit Ray's ancestral home, offering assistance to preserve the culturally significant property. The building, associated with Ray's grandfather, holds historical importance in Bangla culture. West Bengal's chief minister also advocates for the property's preservation as cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has appealed to Bangladesh to halt plans to demolish the ancestral home of the celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The call comes with an offer of support to preserve what is considered a symbol of the Bangla cultural renaissance.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep regret over the decision to raze the landmark building in Mymensingh, which once belonged to Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, Ray's grandfather and a prominent litterateur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also described the impending demolition as 'extremely distressing,' emphasizing on social media the building's historical ties to Bengal's cultural history. She encouraged both Bangladesh and India to act to protect the site.

