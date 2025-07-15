Emmy Spotlight: HBO Max Shines in Record-Breaking Emmy Landscape

The 77th annual Emmy nominations have been unveiled, with HBO Max leading the race by securing 142 nominations, a new record for the platform. The standout series include 'The Penguin,' 'The White Lotus,' 'The Last of Us,' and the comedy 'Hacks,' each contributing significantly to the network's monumental achievement.

This year also saw strong performances from other platforms. Although Netflix didn't break its own 2020 record of 160 nominations, it remained a major contender with 120 nods. Apple TV+ and Disney platforms have likewise made impressive strides, with the former achieving 79 nominations, thanks in part to its leading drama 'Severance,' and the latter amassing a combined 136.

Despite the industry's ongoing challenges, such as the recent Hollywood strike, HBO Max's influence in the Emmy nominations illustrates its dominant presence in the current entertainment landscape. Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s growth reflects its burgeoning success within just six years, and Disney+ continues to build on its renowned franchises like 'Andor.'