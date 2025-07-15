Netflix Unveils 'Blood Line': A 'Rebel Moon' Video Game Experience

Netflix has launched its latest endeavor with 'Blood Line,' a video game based on Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' film franchise, as reported by Variety. This online co-operative action game, developed by Super Evil Megacorp, allows players to assume the role of a rebel in a covert struggle against the authoritarian Motherworld.

Exclusively available to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost, the game is accessible through the Netflix app. In a conversation with Variety, director Zack Snyder expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm a giant 'Fortnite' fan, I play tons of 'Fortnite.' While my experience with campaign-style games is limited, I'm thrilled to see this project's execution."

Snyder lauded the game's creators, noting the impressive attention to detail and narrative development. "Honestly, they're just super smart about that stuff. And I was really amazed at the level of detail," Snyder added, referencing the intricate boss battles that enhance player skills.

'Blood Line' ties directly into the 'Rebel Moon' film series, with 'Part One: A Child of Fire' released in December 2023, followed by 'Part Two: The Scargiver' in April 2024, both of which had limited theatrical screenings prior to streaming.

