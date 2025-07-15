Left Menu

Netflix Unveils 'Blood Line': A 'Rebel Moon' Video Game Experience

Netflix has released 'Blood Line,' an online co-op action game set in Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' universe. Developed by Super Evil Megacorp, the game is available exclusively to Netflix subscribers. Snyder praised the game for its detailed narrative and thrilling boss fights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:42 IST
Netflix Unveils 'Blood Line': A 'Rebel Moon' Video Game Experience
Director Zack Snyder (Image source: Instagram @zsnyderofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has launched its latest endeavor with 'Blood Line,' a video game based on Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' film franchise, as reported by Variety. This online co-operative action game, developed by Super Evil Megacorp, allows players to assume the role of a rebel in a covert struggle against the authoritarian Motherworld.

Exclusively available to Netflix subscribers at no additional cost, the game is accessible through the Netflix app. In a conversation with Variety, director Zack Snyder expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm a giant 'Fortnite' fan, I play tons of 'Fortnite.' While my experience with campaign-style games is limited, I'm thrilled to see this project's execution."

Snyder lauded the game's creators, noting the impressive attention to detail and narrative development. "Honestly, they're just super smart about that stuff. And I was really amazed at the level of detail," Snyder added, referencing the intricate boss battles that enhance player skills.

'Blood Line' ties directly into the 'Rebel Moon' film series, with 'Part One: A Child of Fire' released in December 2023, followed by 'Part Two: The Scargiver' in April 2024, both of which had limited theatrical screenings prior to streaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025