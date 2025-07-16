Left Menu

'How To Train Your Dragon' and Emmy Nominees: A Journey Through Fantasy and Drama

Entertainment news highlights include the success of the live-action 'How To Train Your Dragon' sequel and its writer-director Dean DeBlois' mixed feelings. Meanwhile, 'Severance' and 'The Penguin' lead the Emmy nominations, marking a notable moment in TV's competitive awards season.

The entertainment industry is buzzing with two major updates. Director Dean DeBlois finds himself at a crossroads of emotions with the success of the live-action adaptation of 'How To Train Your Dragon'. Released in June, the film has grossed an impressive $560 million globally.

On the other side of the entertainment spectrum, the Emmy Award nominations have been announced, showcasing an intense battle for top honors. Notably, the psychological thriller 'Severance' from Apple TV+ and HBO's crime drama 'The Penguin' are leading the pack with the most nominations.

These two leaders surpass competitors like 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus', positioning them as key contenders in this year's ceremony. The nominations reflect the dynamic landscape of television, where both established and new series vie for recognition.

