China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector
Shares in Japanese chemical firms dipped after China announced an anti-dumping investigation into chemicals used in chipmaking. Amid worsened relations following geopolitical tensions, Shin-Etsu and Mitsubishi faced losses. The tension heightened after Japan's stance on China-Taiwan relations, further straining diplomatic ties.
- Country:
- Japan
Shares of Japanese chemical manufacturers plummeted on Thursday following China's commerce ministry announcement of an anti-dumping investigation into imported chemicals essential for chipmaking. Among those hardest hit were Shin-Etsu Chemical, with a 4% drop, and Mitsubishi Chemical, down by 1%, against a backdrop of negligible movements in the benchmark index.
This investigation targets dichlorosilane imports from Japan, escalating tensions between the two nations. Additionally, China declared an export ban on dual-use items to Japan, aggravating the diplomatic strain further. Such actions follow heightened political friction marked by Japan's stance on a potential Chinese threat involving Taiwan.
The relationship between China and Japan has been increasingly fraught ever since Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's November statement defined a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan as a direct threat to Japan, a claim criticized by China's government as 'provocative.'
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- China
- chemical
- probe
- anti-dumping
- imports
- chipmaking
- Shin-Etsu
- Mitsubishi
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
EU Pauses Carbon Levy on Fertiliser Imports
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Japanese Dichlorosilane Imports
China's Commerce Ministry Probes Dichlorosilane Imports
China Initiates Anti-Dumping Probe into Japanese Imports Amid Rising Tensions
India's Path to Economic Power: Reducing Imports, Boosting Exports with Bio-Bitumen