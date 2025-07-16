Left Menu

Intertwining Ancient Wisdom: Maramataka's Insight into Antarctic Climate

Exploring the application of the Maori lunar and environmental calendar, Maramataka, in Antarctica, this study highlights how ancient knowledge systems can inform modern climate observations. Researchers tracked environmental signs (tohu) like Weddell seals' arrival, linking them to seasonal changes and enhancing the understanding of interconnected natural systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:11 IST
Intertwining Ancient Wisdom: Maramataka's Insight into Antarctic Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In the icy expanse of Antarctica, researchers are drawing from the ancient Maori lunar and environmental calendar, Maramataka, to monitor climate change. This method utilizes traditional environmental signs or tohu, such as the arrival of Weddell seals, as indicators of shifting seasons.

Maramataka reflects a deep connection between land, sea, and sky. Originally used for navigating the seas, this framework is now applied to the Antarctic landscape, offering a fresh perspective on environmental and social challenges. The annotations gathered from Scott Base highlight an integration of Maori knowledge with Western science.

These efforts underscore the potential of blending indigenous wisdom with modern science. By intertwining both knowledge systems, researchers aim to shed light on the complex rhythms of natural systems, reinforcing the Maori understanding that all elements of the environment are interdependent.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025