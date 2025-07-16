Intertwining Ancient Wisdom: Maramataka's Insight into Antarctic Climate

In the icy expanse of Antarctica, researchers are drawing from the ancient Maori lunar and environmental calendar, Maramataka, to monitor climate change. This method utilizes traditional environmental signs or tohu, such as the arrival of Weddell seals, as indicators of shifting seasons.

Maramataka reflects a deep connection between land, sea, and sky. Originally used for navigating the seas, this framework is now applied to the Antarctic landscape, offering a fresh perspective on environmental and social challenges. The annotations gathered from Scott Base highlight an integration of Maori knowledge with Western science.

These efforts underscore the potential of blending indigenous wisdom with modern science. By intertwining both knowledge systems, researchers aim to shed light on the complex rhythms of natural systems, reinforcing the Maori understanding that all elements of the environment are interdependent.