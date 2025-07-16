Left Menu

Prithviraj Sukumaran Kicks Off 'Khalifa' Production

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran announced the start of production for his new Malayalam film 'Khalifa'. Helmed by director Vysakh, the film marks another milestone for Sukumaran, who shared the news on Instagram. The production team started shooting in London and the film is backed by Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

Updated: 16-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:53 IST
Celebrated Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed on Wednesday that production has commenced for his upcoming film, 'Khalifa'.

The announcement was made on Sukumaran's official Instagram page, where he shared an image of the film's clapboard. 'Aamir Ali will see you soon! #KHALIFA,' he captioned, generating excitement among fans.

Directed by Vysakh, known for hits like 'Pulimurugan' and 'Monster', the film is produced by Jiinu Abraham Innovation. Filming has started in London, following an auspicious pooja ceremony. The movie's score will be composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Jomon T John handling cinematography.

