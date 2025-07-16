Prithviraj Sukumaran Kicks Off 'Khalifa' Production

Celebrated Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed on Wednesday that production has commenced for his upcoming film, 'Khalifa'.

The announcement was made on Sukumaran's official Instagram page, where he shared an image of the film's clapboard. 'Aamir Ali will see you soon! #KHALIFA,' he captioned, generating excitement among fans.

Directed by Vysakh, known for hits like 'Pulimurugan' and 'Monster', the film is produced by Jiinu Abraham Innovation. Filming has started in London, following an auspicious pooja ceremony. The movie's score will be composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Jomon T John handling cinematography.