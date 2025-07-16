Left Menu

Legend Remembered: Dheeraj Kumar's Storied Life and Legacy

Veteran actor and director Dheeraj Kumar, known for his extensive work in the film and television industry, passed away at 79. As friends and family gathered for his funeral in Mumbai, many remembered his contributions to the arts and his philanthropic efforts through NGOs and medical camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:20 IST
Legend Remembered: Dheeraj Kumar's Storied Life and Legacy
Dheeraj Kumar, Visuals of last rites (Photo/Instagram@lavekarbharatiofficial, ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The revered actor, director, and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His last rites were performed on Wednesday at the Waghji Bhai Wadi crematorium, attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues.

Prominent figures, including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, and actors Tina Ghai and Deepak Qazir, joined others to pay their respects. Ashoke Pandit highlighted Kumar's dedication not only to cinema and television but also to social work, organizing large-scale medical camps benefiting industry workers. 'A huge vacuum has been created with his loss,' Pandit remarked.

Kumar's career began in 1965, spanning over several decades and various media, earning him fame in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema with notable films like 'Swami' and 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan'. His production house, Creative Eye, became synonymous with mythological TV shows, contributing significantly to Indian cultural storytelling. The industry mourns the passing of a visionary.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025