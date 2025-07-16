Legend Remembered: Dheeraj Kumar's Storied Life and Legacy

The revered actor, director, and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His last rites were performed on Wednesday at the Waghji Bhai Wadi crematorium, attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues.

Prominent figures, including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, and actors Tina Ghai and Deepak Qazir, joined others to pay their respects. Ashoke Pandit highlighted Kumar's dedication not only to cinema and television but also to social work, organizing large-scale medical camps benefiting industry workers. 'A huge vacuum has been created with his loss,' Pandit remarked.

Kumar's career began in 1965, spanning over several decades and various media, earning him fame in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema with notable films like 'Swami' and 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan'. His production house, Creative Eye, became synonymous with mythological TV shows, contributing significantly to Indian cultural storytelling. The industry mourns the passing of a visionary.