For the Time Being: A New Chapter Unfolds at Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The sixth Kochi-Muziris Biennale, curated by artist Nikhil Chopra, will start on December 12. The 110-day event will incorporate talks, performances, and various programs, focusing on an evolving, interactive model. It aims to provoke conversations through art and culture, challenging conventional exhibition norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced the commencement of the sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale starting December 12. The event, themed "For the Time Being," will be curated by artist Nikhil Chopra in collaboration with HH Art Spaces, a Goa-based artist-led organization.

This 110-day international contemporary art exhibition plans to feature a broad range of artistic programming. Scheduled events include talks, performances, workshops, and film screenings. Notably, sections such as the Students' Biennale, Invitations, Art By Children, and the Residency Programme will complement the central themes of friendship economies and artistic processes.

Chopra emphasizes a shift from a conventional, centralized exhibition towards an evolving ecosystem that promotes dialogue. By embracing Kochi's historical significance as a port city, the biennale invites artists to engage in reflective conversations, aiming to bridge global perspectives and local realities through art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

