Celebrating Women's Achievements: Aalekh Foundation's Honorees

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aalekh Foundation is set to honor several renowned women personalities with the Lifetime Achievement Award in its 3rd Aalekh Women Achievers Awards. The ceremony, taking place at The Leela Palace, will recognize the contributions of figures such as human rights activist Anjali Gopalan, Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen, and art curator Uma Nair.

Besides Nair, Gopalan, and Lowen, artist Arpana Caur and former HoD Anatomy at AIIMS Dr. Raj Dulhari Mehra will also receive lifetime achievement honors. Additionally, notable women like designer Anshu Arora and Maitri India co-founder Winnie Singh will be acknowledged for their professional accomplishments.

Rennie Joyy, the founder of the Delhi-based nonprofit, emphasized that these awards pay tribute to women leading with integrity and impact. Joyy believes that each honoree's story of courage and contribution inspires a more equitable future. The awards celebrate women across arts, media, law, literature, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

