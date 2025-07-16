Left Menu

Entertainment Spotlight: Dragons, Emmys, and Justice

The entertainment world is buzzing with news from the live-action 'How To Train Your Dragon' director Dean DeBlois, to top Emmy nominations for 'Severance' and 'The Penguin', and the conviction of three men in the murder of Swedish rapper C.Gambino.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the entertainment realm, notable developments include insights from 'How To Train Your Dragon' director Dean DeBlois, discussing the pressures and relief accompanying the sequel's success following the well-received live-action remake. The film, released in June, has raised $560 million globally, further enhancing the legacy of the popular DreamWorks franchise.

On the small screen, Apple TV+'s thriller 'Severance' and HBO's 'The Penguin' dominate the Emmy nomination list, surpassing strong contenders like 'The Studio' and 'The White Lotus.' 'Severance' impressively leads with 27 nominations, marking a significant triumph in the race for television's prestigious awards.

In legal news, a Swedish court has delivered guilty verdicts for three individuals involved in the murder of masked hip-hop artist C.Gambino, who was shot in a Gothenburg garage in June 2024. The case highlights ongoing concerns over gang violence in the Nordic nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

