Neglect at India’s Iconic Ajmer Dargah: Calls for Urgent Government Action

Concerns are mounting over the deteriorating state of the Ajmer Dargah shrine, as raised in a letter by Rafeek Khan, the Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, to Prime Minister Modi. Khan has urged for swift government intervention.

Incidents such as the collapse of a wall and a portion of the roof in recent months have cast doubt on the shrine's management and the safety of visiting devotees. The Ajmer Dargah, significant to people of multiple faiths, is currently managed under the Dargah Khwaja Sahib Act of 1955 by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Khan criticized the lack of a governing committee and the absence of a safety audit. He further questioned the efficacy of traditional gestures like sending a ceremonial sheet compared to the legal responsibilities of shrine protection, proposing that administration might be better handled by the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)