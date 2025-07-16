Monsoon Magic: Goa's Tourist Boom Fueled by Themed Campaigns

The Goa government is capitalizing on the state's natural and cultural allure by launching themed monthly campaigns to attract tourists during the monsoon season. These efforts have already seen a significant increase in visitors, especially from domestic regions, according to officials.

The state's tourism department has been actively promoting local cultural festivals like São João and Chikhal Kalo through social media and influencer partnerships, contributing to the rise in tourist numbers. State Tourism Director Kedar Naik noted that the feedback from industry stakeholders has been promising, even without comprehensive data.

Plans are in place to continue this momentum, with August being designated for adventure and nature experiences, and September focusing on exploring Goa's historical and scenic attractions. The stable hotel occupancy rates suggest that the popularity of Goa as a monsoon destination is on the rise, as visitors discover its unique rainy season charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)