Kupli Dam: Untapped Gem of Meghalaya's Tourism

Residents in the vicinity of Kupli Dam in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills have fervently appealed to the state's Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, to designate their village as a part of the official tourism map. The proposition stems from an untapped potential for eco-tourism and job creation, residents reported during Lyngdoh's visit this week to the Kupli Orchid Resort at Priang village.

During the visit, local MLA Nujorki Sungoh, Tourism Director Brenda L Pakyntein, and other officials accompanied the minister. As part of his assessment of the region's tourism potential, Lyngdoh took a leisurely boat ride on Wah Kupli and engaged with local inhabitants. Community leaders from the Synjuk Ki Waheh Shnong Iooski Saphai circle submitted a memorandum urging the government to declare 13 villages under the Chutwakhu Saphai corridor as tourism zones.

The community proposal advocates for integrating these villages into the state's tourism agenda, allowing them access to government schemes, training, and financial aid. The memorandum suggests initiatives aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Kupli River, fostering eco-tourism, and developing sustainable water sports. These measures, they claim, could elevate local tourism and offer steady income to youth and entrepreneurs in adventure tourism and hospitality.