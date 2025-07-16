Left Menu

Kupli Dam: Untapped Gem of Meghalaya's Tourism

Residents near the Kupli Dam in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills are urging Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to incorporate their village into the state's tourism map. With opportunities for eco-tourism, water sports, and local job creation, the area holds potential to boost the economy and offer sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents in the vicinity of Kupli Dam in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills have fervently appealed to the state's Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, to designate their village as a part of the official tourism map. The proposition stems from an untapped potential for eco-tourism and job creation, residents reported during Lyngdoh's visit this week to the Kupli Orchid Resort at Priang village.

During the visit, local MLA Nujorki Sungoh, Tourism Director Brenda L Pakyntein, and other officials accompanied the minister. As part of his assessment of the region's tourism potential, Lyngdoh took a leisurely boat ride on Wah Kupli and engaged with local inhabitants. Community leaders from the Synjuk Ki Waheh Shnong Iooski Saphai circle submitted a memorandum urging the government to declare 13 villages under the Chutwakhu Saphai corridor as tourism zones.

The community proposal advocates for integrating these villages into the state's tourism agenda, allowing them access to government schemes, training, and financial aid. The memorandum suggests initiatives aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the Kupli River, fostering eco-tourism, and developing sustainable water sports. These measures, they claim, could elevate local tourism and offer steady income to youth and entrepreneurs in adventure tourism and hospitality.

