Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: The Heartwarming Homecoming

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has safely returned to Earth after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), stirring a wave of national pride. As the first Indian on the ISS, Group Captain Shukla, affectionately known as Shuks, was greeted by his wife Kamna and their son Kiash in Houston.

Following his remarkable journey, Shukla will remain in quarantine to readjust to terrestrial life while enjoying controlled family visits. Kamna expressed her joy at their reunion, emphasizing the importance of family and the journey's personal impact. She prepared home-cooked meals, much-missed by Shubhanshu during his space mission.

Throughout his mission, Kamna found solace in phone calls with her husband, relishing updates from the station. Shukla's accomplishments have made him a national celebrity and an inspiring figure for aspiring astronauts, particularly at his alma mater. The couple views their sacrifices as a testament to their resilience and the pursuit of national advancement in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)