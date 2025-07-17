Left Menu

Emmys Dominated by 'Severance' and 'The Penguin'; C.Gambino Murder Case Verdict

Apple TV+'s "Severance" and HBO's "The Penguin" lead the nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, outpacing other top shows. Additionally, a Swedish court has convicted three individuals for their involvement in the murder of rapper C.Gambino, who was killed in a suspected gang-related incident last year.

Emmys Dominated by 'Severance' and 'The Penguin'; C.Gambino Murder Case Verdict
Apple TV+'s psychological thriller "Severance" and HBO's crime drama "The Penguin" have topped the Emmy Awards nominations, leading in categories over other contenders such as "The Studio" and "The White Lotus." "Severance" has an impressive 27 nominations and vies for best drama with "Andor" and others.

In a separate news brief, a Swedish court has convicted three individuals of accessory to the murder of acclaimed hip-hop artist C.Gambino. The artist, known for concealing his identity, was fatally shot in a parking garage in Gothenburg in what authorities suspect was a gang-related attack.

C.Gambino's tragic death last June has shed light on the ongoing issues of gang violence in Sweden, as the court's ruling brings some justice to his untimely demise, further emphasizing the need for continued focus on public safety.

