Lamine Yamal: The New Era of Barcelona's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

Lamine Yamal is set to wear Barcelona's prestigious No. 10 jersey, a number made iconic by legends Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi.

At a club announcement on Wednesday, Yamal expressed his ambition, "I'll try to build my own path, but all kids would like to be like them." Having turned 18, he secured a contract extension with Barcelona, where he has been since he was 7, committing until 2031.

Yamal's shift to the No. 10 follows Ansu Fati's loan to Monaco. Amid recent criticism over hiring people with dwarfism for his birthday party, Yamal chose not to engage, stating, "I'm indifferent to both criticism and praise if they don't come from my family or people close to me."