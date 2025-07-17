Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to Shine at Toronto International Film Festival

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's movie, 'Homebound', will be showcased at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. The film, starring young talents like Ishaan Khatter, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, will feature as part of the Gala Presentations in the festival's 50th edition, scheduled from September 4 to 14.

Having made its world premiere in May at Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' section, 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The announcement of its screening in Toronto was shared by Johar on Instagram, expressing excitement to be part of such a prestigious event.

The film tells the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India navigating their way towards a police job, inspired by an essay by Basharat Peer. Executive producer Martin Scorsese, known for cinematic classics, became involved due to his admiration for Ghaywan's previous work, emphasizing its contribution to Indian cinema.

