Vir Das Strikes Again: Exploring the 'Fool Volume' Comedy Saga

Comedian Vir Das returns with a new special 'Fool Volume', focusing on embracing silliness and celebrating the inner fool. Despite past controversies, he believes his job is to tell jokes and let audiences decide the boundaries. 'Fool Volume' marks his fifth collaboration with Netflix and showcases an authentic version of himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:01 IST
Vir Das, the renowned comedian known for his sharp wit and bold commentary, is back with his new special, 'Fool Volume'. Following his international Emmy win for 'Vir Das Landing', Das aims to uplift audiences by embracing silliness and celebrating the fool in all of us.

Throughout his career, Das has been at the center of many controversies, often challenging societal norms through his comedy. Unfazed by backlash, he insists that the audience will ultimately dictate the boundaries of humor. With 'Fool Volume', Das encourages everyone to express their joy freely without fear of repercussions.

With several acclaimed works like 'Badmaash Company' and 'I Come From Two Indias', Das builds on his Netflix legacy, presenting perhaps the most 'authentic' version of himself. As he continues to explore new creative avenues, Das remains steadfast in his mission to engage and entertain audiences worldwide.

