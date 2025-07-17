Saregama India Expands with NAV Records Acquisition

Saregama India Ltd announced it has acquired the extensive Haryanvi music catalogue of NAV Records, significantly bolstering its regional music portfolio. The acquisition, whose financial details remain undisclosed, adds over 6,500 tracks spanning Haryanvi, Punjabi, ghazals, devotional, and Indie pop genres to Saregama's collection.

Additionally, the deal incorporates NAV's thriving YouTube channels such as NAV Haryanvi and Nupur Audio, which collectively boast over 24 million subscribers. This strategic move markedly enhances Saregama's digital footprint and fortifies its leadership position within Indian-language music, especially in the previously under-represented Haryanvi sector.

The acquisition also sets the stage for collaborative efforts between Saregama India, part of the RPSG Group in Kolkata, and NAV Records, aimed at creating fresh content in Haryanvi and Punjabi genres, further enriching India's diverse musical landscape.