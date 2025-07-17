DU's Extravaganza: Unveiling Talent in the 2025 Extra-Curricular Trials

Delhi University is set to begin its much-awaited extra-curricular activities trials this Friday, as part of the undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic session. The trials, covering music, theatre, yoga, and more, provide a platform for students to secure seats based on talent rather than just academic achievements.

A total of 1,347 seats are available across 14 categories, including highly anticipated events like Indian classical and folk dance, which will be hosted at Mata Sundri College for Women. All trial allocations, applications, and scoring are coordinated through the university's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), ensuring a centralized admission process without college-level assessments.

Performance scores will be crucial in the selection, with 75% weight given to extra-curricular activities and 25% to the Common University Entrance Test. The trials will be conducted at various college nodal centers, with results expected on July 25. The process emphasizes performance beyond academics, underlining DU's commitment to nurturing diverse talents, according to ECA Admissions Committee Convenor, Professor Deepti Taneja.

(With inputs from agencies.)