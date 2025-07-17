Left Menu

Remembering Connie Francis: The Voice of an Era

Connie Francis, a beloved American pop singer from the 1950s and 1960s known for hits like 'Stupid Cupid,' passed away at 87. Her poignant voice captivated millions, breaking gender barriers on music charts. Earlier this year, her song 'Pretty Little Baby' became a viral sensation on TikTok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:46 IST
Remembering Connie Francis: The Voice of an Era
Connie Francis

Connie Francis, the renowned American pop singer who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away on Wednesday night, her manager confirmed. She was 87. Francis, recognized for her extensive vocal range and heartfelt songs about love and heartbreak, was hospitalized in July due to severe pelvic pain, according to her manager Ron Roberts. The exact cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Francis captured the hearts of millions with her hits from the late 1950s and early 1960s, including 'Stupid Cupid,' 'Who's Sorry Now?' and 'Where the Boys Are.' At 21, she became the first woman to achieve the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 'Everybody's Somebody's Fool.' She was also noted for her versatility, recording her hits in various languages such as German, Italian, and Spanish.

Born Concetta Franconero on December 12, 1937, in Newark, New Jersey, she was raised by Italian-American parents. A talent scout suggested she adopt the stage name Connie Francis for broader appeal. Her father, a laborer, played a crucial role in her career, pushing her toward her first hit, 'Who's Sorry Now?' and influencing key personal decisions. Despite her passing, her legacy endures, as seen with her 1962 song 'Pretty Little Baby' recently going viral on TikTok.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025