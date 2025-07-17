Reviving the Grandeur: Restoration Efforts at Mubarak Mandi Complex

On Thursday, Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, assessed the restoration work at the Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu. Known as the former power hub of the Dogra monarchs, the site is being reshaped into a cultural centre.

During his visit, Abdullah, joined by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Yudhvir Sethi, was briefed on the project's phased approach to restoring the royal palace's architectural splendor. The renovation aims to integrate museums, conference lounges, and hospitality services within the site.

Key enhancements, such as installing a span bridge and lifts, were proposed to improve accessibility. Abdullah emphasized the importance of developing the central courtyard as a primary attraction, urging timely completion of the works and the promotion of Dogra crafts through site activities.