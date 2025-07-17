Left Menu

Reviving the Grandeur: Restoration Efforts at Mubarak Mandi Complex

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the ongoing restoration of the Mubarak Mandi complex, a historic site in Jammu. With plans to enhance its heritage appeal, the complex will serve as a cultural center with museums and hospitality services. Infrastructure improvements are underway for better visitor accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:13 IST
Reviving the Grandeur: Restoration Efforts at Mubarak Mandi Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, assessed the restoration work at the Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu. Known as the former power hub of the Dogra monarchs, the site is being reshaped into a cultural centre.

During his visit, Abdullah, joined by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Yudhvir Sethi, was briefed on the project's phased approach to restoring the royal palace's architectural splendor. The renovation aims to integrate museums, conference lounges, and hospitality services within the site.

Key enhancements, such as installing a span bridge and lifts, were proposed to improve accessibility. Abdullah emphasized the importance of developing the central courtyard as a primary attraction, urging timely completion of the works and the promotion of Dogra crafts through site activities.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025