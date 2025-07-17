Uttarakhand Unveils World's Tallest Religious Flags at State Borders

In a landmark announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed plans to install 251-foot-high saffron flags at the state's borders, which will be recognized as the tallest religious flags globally. The project seeks to underscore Uttarakhand's identity as 'Dev Bhoomi' or the Land of Gods.

To symbolize this initiative, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the 'Dharma Dhwaj' on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar. The installation is a collaboration involving Shri Ganga Sabha, the district administration, and the Indian River Council.

The towering saffron flags are intended to provide a supernatural experience to those entering the state. The first of these impressive flags will be erected in Haridwar, marking the beginning of this ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)