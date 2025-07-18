Left Menu

Snoop Dogg's Leap Into Club Ownership: All Eyes on Swansea City

Snoop Dogg has become a co-owner of Swansea City, a Welsh soccer club in the English second division. He is excited to join the club, which resonates with his working-class roots. The announcement follows the club's rise to prominence, highlighted by the involvement of other high-profile personalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Swansea | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:23 IST
Snoop Dogg
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising twist of events, renowned rapper and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg has become a co-owner and investor in Welsh soccer club Swansea City. The club, which once played in the Premier League and now competes in the English second division, welcomed the American star as part of their strategic efforts to enhance its global profile. While the club refrained from disclosing specific financial details, the involvement of Snoop Dogg is sure to attract significant attention.

The announcement has added yet another intriguing chapter to the club's narrative, following in the footsteps of fellow Welsh team Wrexham's well-publicized rise. Expressing his enthusiasm, Snoop Dogg stated that the club's story and its working-class origins resonated with him deeply, drawing parallels to his own journey as an underdog. With over 88 million followers on Instagram, the rapper's influence is expected to draw more fans and stakeholders to Swansea City.

Further enhancing the club's celebrity ownership group is Luka Modric, the Croatian soccer star who recently joined AC Milan from Real Madrid. Modric, who became part of Swansea's ownership in April, reflects the increasing trend of notable personalities investing in soccer clubs. The joint venture aims to boost Swansea City's global reach and create exciting new opportunities for the club and its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

