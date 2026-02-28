Minister Resigns Amid Controversy Despite Cleared Allegations
Josh Simons, a British junior minister, resigned despite being cleared of breaching the ministerial code. Accusations had surfaced about his conduct while leading a think-tank. Simons stated his continued presence was too distracting, prompting him to resign, although he expressed regret over the decision.
British junior minister Josh Simons resigned on Saturday amid controversy, despite being cleared of any ministerial code breaches by the Prime Minister's ethics advisor. The accusations revolved around Simons' alleged directive to investigate journalists during his tenure at a think-tank.
In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Simons expressed that his continued role had become a distraction from the government's priorities. He stated, "For that reason, and with sadness and regret, I offer my resignation."
Simons was involved in government initiatives, particularly in the development of a new digital ID scheme. The resignation highlights the challenges faced by ministers in balancing personal accountability and public perception.
