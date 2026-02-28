Left Menu

Middle East Tensions: Impact on Indian Families and Travel

Following a US-Israel joint military strike on Iran, Uttar Pradesh families worry about relatives in the Middle East. Attacks led to retaliatory strikes, hitting military bases across the region. Travel is disrupted, with airspaces and airports closed. Indian nationals are advised to follow local advisories and exercise caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions have escalated in the Middle East after a joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran, sparking concern among families in Uttar Pradesh. The attack, which targeted the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, led to retaliatory strikes on American and Israeli bases across the region.

Indian families with relatives in conflict-hit areas are particularly anxious. For example, Jai Pandey from Jaunpur is worried about his brother Vishwajeet, who works in Bahrain, where a state of emergency has been declared following the bombings. The Indian Embassy has advised national caution and released hotline contact details.

Travel disruptions have ensued, with airspaces over many Middle East countries closed, including Dubai's airports. India's aviation authority, DGCA, has advised airlines to avoid the regions affected by the strikes. This has led to the cancellation and rerouting of various flights, affecting travelers in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

