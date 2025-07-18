Baksho Bondi: A Cinematic Ode to Silent Resilience

The Bengali film 'Baksho Bondi,' featuring actor Tillotama Shome and co-produced by Jim Sarbh, is set to open the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

This emotionally powerful movie, directed by debutants Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, follows Maya's story of silent resilience in Kolkata's suburbs. It had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and represents a collaboration between India, France, the US, and Spain.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange commended the film as 'tender, honest, and visually stunning,' anticipating Australian audiences' reception. IFFM 2025, supported by the Victorian Government, will run from August 14-24, with the awards night on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)