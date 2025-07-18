Left Menu

Baksho Bondi: A Cinematic Ode to Silent Resilience

Tillotama Shome's Bengali film 'Baksho Bondi,' co-produced with Jim Sarbh, will open the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, it follows Maya's quiet strength in a Kolkata suburb. The film, praised for its tenderness, exemplifies Indian cinema's global themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:43 IST
The Bengali film 'Baksho Bondi,' featuring actor Tillotama Shome and co-produced by Jim Sarbh, is set to open the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

This emotionally powerful movie, directed by debutants Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi, follows Maya's story of silent resilience in Kolkata's suburbs. It had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and represents a collaboration between India, France, the US, and Spain.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange commended the film as 'tender, honest, and visually stunning,' anticipating Australian audiences' reception. IFFM 2025, supported by the Victorian Government, will run from August 14-24, with the awards night on August 15.

