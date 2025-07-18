Left Menu

A New Era of Global Service: A.P. Singh Leads Lions Clubs International

A.P. Singh of Kolkata, India, has been elected as the International President of Lions Clubs International for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. With a rich history of leadership, Singh aims to continue the organization's mission of community service, volunteer empowerment, and global fellowship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Illinois | Updated: 18-07-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 11:47 IST
A.P. Singh of Kolkata, India, has been named the new International President of Lions Clubs International for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, a prestigious role within the global humanitarian organization.

Having served as a Lion since 1984, Singh brings decades of expertise and commitment to roles including district governor and council chairperson. His leadership has been instrumental in initiatives combating preventable blindness, including significant fundraising efforts for key campaigns.

Singh emphasized his dedication to fostering community service and global fellowship among Lions, highlighting efforts in healthcare access, disaster relief, and education initiatives worldwide. Under his guidance, the organization plans to utilize AI tools and promote inclusive development across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

