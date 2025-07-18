A New Era of Global Service: A.P. Singh Leads Lions Clubs International

A.P. Singh of Kolkata, India, has been named the new International President of Lions Clubs International for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, a prestigious role within the global humanitarian organization.

Having served as a Lion since 1984, Singh brings decades of expertise and commitment to roles including district governor and council chairperson. His leadership has been instrumental in initiatives combating preventable blindness, including significant fundraising efforts for key campaigns.

Singh emphasized his dedication to fostering community service and global fellowship among Lions, highlighting efforts in healthcare access, disaster relief, and education initiatives worldwide. Under his guidance, the organization plans to utilize AI tools and promote inclusive development across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)