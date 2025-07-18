Left Menu

Goa Sets Sail with Solar: A New Era for Eco-Tourism

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the first privately owned solar-electric passenger cruise boat on the Mandovi River. Developed by Goa Solar Power House and LRAJ Green Solutions, this initiative aims to boost tourism and reduce carbon emissions. The technology is already in use across several Indian states.

In a significant step towards sustainable tourism, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently launched the first privately owned solar-electric passenger cruise boat on the Mandovi River.

The vessel, created by Goa Solar Power House in partnership with LRAJ Green Solutions Pvt Ltd, was officially inaugurated at the Floating Jetty in Panaji, graced by the presence of Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy.

This groundbreaking initiative is expected to boost the tourism sector while significantly reducing carbon footprints, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's green energy initiatives aimed at decreasing fossil fuel dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

