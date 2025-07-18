Defending Devotion: Yogi Adityanath Stands with Kanwar Pilgrims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has strongly criticized efforts to malign kanwar pilgrims in the media. The chief minister contends that these pilgrims are unfairly targeted and linked to terrorism and rioting, a strategy he attributes to those wishing to undermine India's cultural heritage.

Speaking at a seminar dedicated to tribal leader Birsa Munda, Adityanath accused certain groups of attempting to sever the tribal community from India. He alleged that this mentality aims to create societal conflict via misinformation campaigns on social media platforms, fostering caste-based strife.

Adityanath highlighted the inclusive nature of the kanwar yatra ritual, which draws participants from all social strata, emphasizing the event's unity and lack of discrimination. Participants traverse hundreds of kilometers carrying the kanwar, demonstrating unwavering devotion and unity by chanting 'Har Har Bam Bam' throughout their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)