Lungphun Ropui: Ancient Menhirs Gain National Monument Status

The ancient carved memorial stones of Lianpui village, known as Lungphun Ropui, in east Mizoram's Champhai district, have been recognized as a 'monument of national importance' by the Archaeological Survey of India. This marks the second megalith site in Mizoram to receive national recognition, highlighting its cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:15 IST
Lungphun Ropui: Ancient Menhirs Gain National Monument Status
In a significant cultural milestone, the Archaeological Survey of India has declared the ancient carved memorial stones in Lianpui village, east Mizoram, as a 'monument of national importance'. Known locally as Lungphun Ropui, these menhirs reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region and are the second site in Mizoram to receive this status.

The Ministry of Culture made the formal notification in July, following extensive research and inspections. Comprising 114 intricately carved stones depicting human figures, animals, and cultural motifs, the site showcases pre-Christian cultural practices of the Mizos. Lianpui's menhirs are organized into eight alignments and demonstrate significant archaeological interest.

Located near the India-Myanmar border, Lianpui owes its establishment to Lusei chief Lianpuia. The local community, alongside governmental and cultural influencers, expressed their gratitude for this recognition, as it highlights Mizoram's archaeological heritage. This official recognition brings the site under national protection, promising preservation and further study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

