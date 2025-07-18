Lungphun Ropui: Ancient Menhirs Gain National Monument Status

In a significant cultural milestone, the Archaeological Survey of India has declared the ancient carved memorial stones in Lianpui village, east Mizoram, as a 'monument of national importance'. Known locally as Lungphun Ropui, these menhirs reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region and are the second site in Mizoram to receive this status.

The Ministry of Culture made the formal notification in July, following extensive research and inspections. Comprising 114 intricately carved stones depicting human figures, animals, and cultural motifs, the site showcases pre-Christian cultural practices of the Mizos. Lianpui's menhirs are organized into eight alignments and demonstrate significant archaeological interest.

Located near the India-Myanmar border, Lianpui owes its establishment to Lusei chief Lianpuia. The local community, alongside governmental and cultural influencers, expressed their gratitude for this recognition, as it highlights Mizoram's archaeological heritage. This official recognition brings the site under national protection, promising preservation and further study.

(With inputs from agencies.)