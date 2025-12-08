Left Menu

India Hosts UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage Session at Red Fort

India is hosting UNESCO's 20th session on intangible cultural heritage at the Red Fort, a first for the country. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of culture in connecting societies and stressed the role of intangible heritage in preserving tradition. Delegates from over 150 nations are in attendance.

  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's hosting of the 20th session of UNESCO's committee on intangible cultural heritage at the iconic Red Fort as a testament to the country's commitment to culture's connective power.

This is the first time India is hosting such a session, and it brings together delegates from more than 150 nations. The event runs from December 8 to 13.

During the opening ceremony, Modi's message was delivered by Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal. Emphasizing the importance of intangible heritage, Modi said it connects societies and generations, shaping identity and fostering harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

