UNESCO Session at Delhi's Red Fort: Preserving Cultural Heritage for Future Generations

The 20th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is underway at Delhi's Red Fort. With 67 nominations from nearly 80 countries, the session focuses on preserving cultural practices, including India's Deepavali, fostering international cooperation, and promoting cultural heritage's vital role in inter-generational transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The UNESCO session at Delhi's Red Fort marks a significant step in preserving intangible cultural heritage. Hosting its 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO aims to evaluate 67 nominations from 79 countries, reflecting the organization's global dedication to safeguarding traditions.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone R, emphasized the importance of integrating culture into development policies. The session also highlights the nomination of India's Deepavali celebration for UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

The event underscores the enduring role of intangible cultural heritage in fostering peace and intercultural dialogue. UNESCO's mission is to ensure these cultural practices' survival, with community and inter-generational transmission playing a critical role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

