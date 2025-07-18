Reviving Traditions: Larnai Pottery Skills Empower Entrepreneurs in Meghalaya

Thirty aspiring entrepreneurs from Meghalaya's Jaintia Hills have embarked on a journey to master the art of traditional Larnai pottery. This initiative is part of a comprehensive seven-day skill development program aimed at preserving indigenous crafts and bolstering rural economic growth.

The training, organized by the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community and Skill Development Centre in collaboration with North-Eastern Hill University, was led by esteemed artisan Roilin Pyrtuh. The workshop spanned from July 12 to 18 and focused on passing down authentic techniques, such as clay preparation and open-firing, crucial for crafting signature black pottery.

The program is lauded for its dual focus on cultural preservation and economic development, resonating with India's National Education Policy 2020 by integrating vocational skills into the academic framework. Participants were awarded certificates, marking their readiness to contribute to local markets and tourism with their newfound expertise.