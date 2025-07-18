Left Menu

Lavish Acquisition: Lloyd Group's High-Value Mumbai Property Purchase

Lloyd Group promoter family acquired six luxury apartments in south Mumbai's affluent area for Rs 227 crore. The deal, involving the Agarwals, was finalized with Kalpataru Hills Residency, offering a vast carpet area and car parking slots, as revealed by Zapkey.

Updated: 18-07-2025 18:00 IST
Lavish Acquisition: Lloyd Group's High-Value Mumbai Property Purchase
The prominent Lloyd Group promoter family has made headlines with their purchase of six apartments for an impressive Rs 227 crore in a posh south Mumbai residential complex, as disclosed on Friday.

Top executives Ravi Agarwal and Babulal Agarwal spearheaded the acquisition, snatching up units spread between the 18th and 23rd floors of a desirable building located on Altamount Road, according to data provided by Zapkey.

The luxurious purchase includes a substantial carpet area and provides the new owners with 24 car parking slots, enhancing the opulence of the acquisition made from Kalpataru Hills Residency on July 11.

