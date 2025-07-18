Lavish Acquisition: Lloyd Group's High-Value Mumbai Property Purchase

The prominent Lloyd Group promoter family has made headlines with their purchase of six apartments for an impressive Rs 227 crore in a posh south Mumbai residential complex, as disclosed on Friday.

Top executives Ravi Agarwal and Babulal Agarwal spearheaded the acquisition, snatching up units spread between the 18th and 23rd floors of a desirable building located on Altamount Road, according to data provided by Zapkey.

The luxurious purchase includes a substantial carpet area and provides the new owners with 24 car parking slots, enhancing the opulence of the acquisition made from Kalpataru Hills Residency on July 11.