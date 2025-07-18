Left Menu

AI Rewrites Movie History: Raanjhanaa's Happy Twist

The 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa' is re-released in Tamil Nadu with an AI-generated alternate ending. Director Aanand L Rai expressed his dismay at this 'dystopian experiment,' asserting it violates the film's original intent and fan trust. Eros Media defends the change as a creative reimagining to engage new audiences.

Updated: 18-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:39 IST
The 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa' is making waves in Tamil Nadu with its re-release featuring an AI-generated 'happy' ending, a first in the industry. While this creative twist aims to attract new audiences, director Aanand L Rai has expressed his heartbreak, dubbing the move a 'dystopian experiment.'

The unrequited romance drama, originally starring Tamil superstar Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, now presents a different climax in its Tamil re-release 'Ambikapathy.' The original narrative ended with the tragic demise of the lead character, a stark contrast to the AI-altered version. Upswing Entertainment announced the film's return, leading to a rich debate over creativity and authorship.

Rai, expressing his disapproval, warned of the legal and ethical implications of altering such works, stressing that it undermines both the director's and actors' creative rights. Eros Media, countering his claims, reiterated that the reinterpretation aligns with global industry practices and respects the film's legacy as it attempts to breathe new life into the original through alternate storytelling methods.

