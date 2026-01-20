Phone Tapping Scandal: Harish Rao Under SIT Scrutiny

Telangana BRS MLA T Harish Rao was questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) amid allegations tied to a phone tapping scandal. Rao's involvement is under investigation due to claims of unauthorized surveillance during the previous BRS government.

Rao reported to the SIT at Jubilee Hills police station and was interrogated throughout the day. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar stated that the examination concluded early to accommodate Rao's familial commitments, yet emphasized further inquiries might follow.

Rao criticized the summons as a political ploy by the Congress government, denying any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, multiple arrests have been executed since March 2024, as evidence unfolds regarding misuse of resources for political espionage.

