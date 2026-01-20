Left Menu

Real Estate Deception: Fake Flats and Forged Documents

Six individuals were arrested for defrauding homebuyers by selling flats with forged documents. They advertised properties online, posing as legitimate owners. The scheme was uncovered after a buyer was cheated out of Rs 30 lakh. The main suspect, Amit Thakur, is still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:43 IST
Six individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding homebuyers by utilizing forged documents to sell flats, police revealed on Tuesday. According to the Malad Police Station, the suspects posted online property advertisements, impersonating genuine owners.

The fraudulent activity was exposed when a homebuyer reported being cheated out of Rs 30 lakh. Officials stated that the group forged property documents and used an impostor to carry out the sale.

The investigation continues as authorities search for the prime suspect, Amit Thakur, also known as Kasim and Rashid Khan, who remains on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

