Real Estate Deception: Fake Flats and Forged Documents

Six individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding homebuyers by utilizing forged documents to sell flats, police revealed on Tuesday. According to the Malad Police Station, the suspects posted online property advertisements, impersonating genuine owners.

The fraudulent activity was exposed when a homebuyer reported being cheated out of Rs 30 lakh. Officials stated that the group forged property documents and used an impostor to carry out the sale.

The investigation continues as authorities search for the prime suspect, Amit Thakur, also known as Kasim and Rashid Khan, who remains on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)