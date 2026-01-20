Real Estate Deception: Fake Flats and Forged Documents
Six individuals were arrested for defrauding homebuyers by selling flats with forged documents. They advertised properties online, posing as legitimate owners. The scheme was uncovered after a buyer was cheated out of Rs 30 lakh. The main suspect, Amit Thakur, is still at large.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Six individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding homebuyers by utilizing forged documents to sell flats, police revealed on Tuesday. According to the Malad Police Station, the suspects posted online property advertisements, impersonating genuine owners.
The fraudulent activity was exposed when a homebuyer reported being cheated out of Rs 30 lakh. Officials stated that the group forged property documents and used an impostor to carry out the sale.
The investigation continues as authorities search for the prime suspect, Amit Thakur, also known as Kasim and Rashid Khan, who remains on the run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya
Tragic Fall into Accountability: Real Estate Director Arrested Amid Fatal Urban Negligence
Wildlife Part Bust: Arrests Made in Odisha Poaching Operation
Surat Bitcoin Scandal: Nephew's Arrest Deepens Probe
Digital Arrest Unmasked: New Frontiers of Cybercrime